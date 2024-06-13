Susan Davis International Names Jenny Wang as Senior Vice President

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan Davis International (SDI), a full-service international special events and public relations agency headquartered in Washington, D.C., today announced it has named Jenny Wang as its new Senior Vice President. At SDI, Wang will help spearhead the firm's external representation, play an integral role in business development efforts, and provide clients with senior counsel in crisis management, reputation management, media relations, and public affairs.

With more than a decade of experience in strategic communications, Wang is an award-winning leader in the PR industry who was named to PRWeek's 40 Under 40, in addition to being recognized by PRNEWS, Ragan, the Diversity Action Alliance (DAA), and Washington Women in Public Relations (WWPR). Wang is an agile and dynamic communications expert who has helped companies and organizations in the healthcare, technology, nonprofit and energy sectors increase media coverage, bolster thought leadership, navigate social issues, and mitigate crises.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Jenny to our A-team here at SDI," said said Susan Ann Davis, Chairman of Susan Davis International. "One of the lessons I've learned over my many years in business is that you can only be as good as your team, and Jenny is truly a stand-out leader in our field."

Before joining SDI, Wang was a Senior Vice President at CLYDE, where she developed new business opportunities and worked with healthcare clients, including leading patient advocacy support for a Fortune 150 pharma company. Prior to CLYDE, she was a Vice President at kglobal, where she led integrated communications campaigns and provided crisis communications for clients across various industries. She has also worked at Raffetto Herman Strategic Communications, Ketchum, and The Harbour Group.

"I am honored to join a storied, woman-owned DC PR firm with staying power – one that has done important, meaningful work for decades," said Wang. "I look forward to helping drive SDI's growth and being a part of its next chapter and evolution."

Wang is regularly invited to be a featured guest speaker at industry events and cultural gatherings, and she currently serves as a board member of International Social Service, USA. Wang received her master's degree in strategic communication from American University's School of Communication and bachelor's degree in communication and management from Juniata College.

About Susan Davis International

Susan Davis International is a woman-owned small business and full-service international public affairs and strategic communications agency headquartered in Washington, D.C. SDI has a four-decade history of producing award-winning stakeholder outreach campaigns and special events worldwide and been named one of the "Top 5 Public Affairs Agencies" in the country. SDI serves a rich range of clients, from U.S. government agencies and foreign governments, to multinational corporations and trade associations, to small businesses and nonprofits. SDI is a Founding Partner of IPREX, a $420 million global agency network with 1,800 staff and 110 offices worldwide that work across the spectrum of industries and practice disciplines. To learn more about SDI, visit www.susandavis.com.

