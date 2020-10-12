Susan Eisenhower, Author of 'How Ike Led: The Principles Behind Eisenhower's Biggest Decisions,' Is Keynote Speaker At 2020 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned author, speaker, policy analyst, and granddaughter of President Dwight Eisenhower—Susan Eisenhower—will be the keynote speaker at the OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat on October 29, 2020, at 12 pm EST. The 2020 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat, to be held virtually October 27-29, is the only event in the health and human services industry that fully prepares executives to lead their organizations in turbulent times while leveraging ample opportunities for personal development. This unique experience is designed to draw lessons from the greatest leaders in American history to prepare executives for sustainability and success in a changing market.

As keynote speaker, Ms. Eisenhower will explain why trust is a critical leadership attribute in these turbulent times—and how it must be earned every day. She will share insights that are highly relevant to the times from her latest book How Ike Led: The Principles Behind Eisenhower's Biggest Decisions. She will present a retrospective of Ike's wartime and presidential leadership, along with personal anecdotes. Attendees are invited to join Ms. Eisenhower to explore Ike's strengths in fact-based decision making, accountability and responsibility, and ability to see causes and various consequences. She will share the secrets behind his success as Allied Commander and a president who led our nation through one of the most sensitive and difficult times in our history—when leaders addressed the crises of the day "in ways that inspire confidence, not undermine it."

OPEN MINDS chief executive officer Monica E. Oss will introduce Ms. Eisenhower at the Retreat. She said, "I'm thrilled to introduce Susan Eisenhower to executives in the health and human service field. Her grandfather, President Dwight Eisenhower, had to navigate an environment with many similarities to today. He signed the Civil Rights Act of 1957 and sent Army troops to enforce federal court orders which integrated schools in Little Rock, Arkansas. He had to deal with Joseph McCarthy. He ended the Korean conflict. And, he warned the nation about the 'military-industrial complex.' His leadership principles are universal, and particularly relevant to this time of public health, economic, and political crisis." For more on Ms. Eisenhower's insights, read Leadership Lessons From President Ike: Managing Amid Turbulence.

Registration for the October 27-29, 2020 Executive Leadership Retreat (virtual in 2020) is $600. However, it is complimentary for Elite-level subscribers to OPEN MINDS Circle market intelligence service. The first 200 registrants to the institute will receive a complimentary copy of Ms. Eisenhower's newest leadership book, How Ike Led: The Principles Behind Eisenhower's Biggest Decisions , a $29 value.

