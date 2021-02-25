Susan Etter Promoted to President of Professional Program Insurance Brokerage, a Division of Specialty Program Group, LLC

PETALUMA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Program Insurance Brokerage (PPIB) announces that Susan Etter has been promoted to President. In this role Susan will oversee and manage all daily operations of PPIB. The move coincides with the promotion of PPIB founder and current President, Susan Preston, to Vice President, Director of Program Development for Specialty Program Group, PPIB's parent company.

Susan Etter has been with PPIB for 11 years most recently as VP of underwriting. During her years at PPIB she has been instrumental in helping the company to more than triple in size and thrives on the intricacies involved in all of the niche industries served by PPIB.

Chris Treanor, President & CEO of Specialty Program Group, PPIB's parent company, states that, "We are excited to promote Susan Etter into this new role. Susan has big shoes to fill but is ideally positioned to take over the leadership of PPIB and continue its impressive track record of growth."

About Professional Program Insurance Brokerage

Professional Program Insurance Brokerage was founded in 1993 and works with brokers to find solutions for small or large homogenous books of business. PPIB is a niche managing general underwriter (MGU) specializing in providing solutions for emerging risks including Cannabis, Medi Spas, E-Cigarettes, Tattoo Shops, Beauty Salons, Carnivals, Pyrotechnics, Smoke Shops, and Permanent Cosmetics. For more information, please visit www.ppibcorp.com

About Specialty Program Group

Headquartered in Summit, NJ, Specialty Program Group is a fully licensed holding company established to acquire and scale best-in-class insurance underwriting facilities and specialty businesses throughout North America. SPG has 12 portfolio companies and is over one billion in premium. For more information, please visit www.specialtyprogramgroup.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Chris Lamitola

Phone: 908-790-6749

[email protected]

M&A: Chris Treanor

Phone: 908-790-6884

[email protected]

SOURCE Specialty Program Group

Related Links

http://www.specialtyprogramgroup.com

