Susan G. Komen® 2023 Race for the Cure Moves to Viking Lakes

MINNEAPOLIS, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to recent flooding at the original event site, Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, announces a new location for the 2023 Race for the Cure, Viking Lakes. The Minnesota Race for the Cure is Susan G. Komen's annual fundraising event honoring breast cancer survivors in a fun-filled day for the whole family.

The event will raise critical funds that support breast cancer patients, research, and patient navigation services to better serve those impacted by the disease. Participants can expect to enjoy an energizing warm up with moves from the Apple Valley Jazzercise and Hope Village, a gathering space to celebrate and honor those living with breast cancer and breast cancer survivors.

Midday host of KOOL 108FM, Lee Valsvik will serve as emcee of the 2023 Race for the Cure. The opening ceremony will also feature this year's Race for the Cure Start and Finish Line sponsor Minneapolis Radiation Oncology's (MRO) Dr. Stephanie Childs as honorary speaker. Sponsors for the event include Allina Health, Dick's House of Sports, Freestyle Production, Inc, KOOL108, Northland Ford Dealers, myTalk, Faribault Foods, and Quantum Fiber. Hennepin Healthcare, Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, Boker's, Inc., Sage Screening Program, and Healthy Kids Running Series are community partners that will be on site. Additionally, walk and run participants will include breast cancer survivors, metastatic breast cancer thrivers, and supporters of Susan G. Komen and those impacted by breast cancer.

What: Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure When: Sunday, May 14, 2023, Hope Village opens: 8:30 AM, Opening Ceremony: 9:30 AM Where: New Location – Viking Lakes – 2600 Vikings Circle, Eagan, MN 55121 Details: Register at: komen.org/minnesotarace

Please contact Cristobal Martinez at [email protected] for more information on the event. Interviews with event attendees, Komen staff, and honorees can be granted upon request.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

