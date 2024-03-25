Susan G. Komen® and Walgreens Mark 5 Years of Impact, Surpassing $37 Million in Cancer Support

Walgreens' commitment significantly enhances Susan G. Komen's mission, with strategic funding for critical research and community support

CHICAGO, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization and Walgreens announced today another milestone in the transformative five-year collaboration that has not only propelled groundbreaking research in breast cancer but has also significantly expanded access to essential breast health and breast cancer services, support and resources.. Throughout this multi-year partnership, Walgreens has contributed nearly $38 million to Komen and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to advance research for challenging-to-treat cancers and promote equitable access to care.

With Walgreens' support, Susan G. Komen began serving patients directly through Komen's Patient Care Center in 2020, providing services like patient navigation and financial assistance to breast cancer patients nationwide through a telehealth model. The Patient Care Center helps ensure all people, no matter where they live in the U.S. or its territories, have access to high-quality breast care. The Patient Care Center addresses barriers to care, like financial insecurity and navigating the complex health care system, to help keep patients in the continuum of care.

"Ending breast cancer needs all of us, and we're so grateful for the decades of support Walgreens has given Komen as we can provide lifesaving services to patients across the country," said Susan G. Komen President and CEO, Paula Schneider. "From funding innovative research to protecting patient rights, the support of Walgreens and its customers helps impact the lives of the more than 300,000 people in the U.S. who will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year."

During the February 2024 "Care in Your Corner" campaign, Walgreens' customers demonstrated their generosity through in-store donations, contributing more than $5.4 million. This collective effort has not only provided vital funds but has also opened new avenues for Susan G. Komen to extend support to individuals impacted by breast cancer. Beyond the donation, it underscores the commitment of Walgreens, Komen and LLS as reliable cornerstones for their communities—serving as trusted resources and a supportive network for those navigating the challenges of cancer.

"I am continually inspired by how our customers support the health and wellbeing of our community," said Walgreens Senior Vice President, Environmental, Social and Governance and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Alethia Jackson. "This year marks the culmination of five years of donations to Susan G. Komen and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. I am proud to share that Walgreens customers have contributed nearly $38 million over five years for people and families impacted by breast and blood cancers. The contributions will help fund research of these tough-to-treat cancers and provide resources to patients and their families impacted by these diseases. My sincere thanks to our customers who have shown great care for our communities."

