Susan G. Komen® Announces The Return Of MORE THAN PINK Walk, Race for the Cure And Walk Where You Are Across The U.S.

Susan G. Komen's annual MORE THAN PINK Walk and Race for the Cure series will return in 40 cities across the U.S.

For many of the cities, this will be the first in-person race or walk since 2019.

Participants of the MORE THAN PINK Walk or Race for the Cure include breast cancer survivors, co-survivors, individuals living with metastatic breast cancer, friends, family and other supporters.

For individuals who are not able to participate in an in-person event, Komen is holding a virtual Walk Where You Are on Saturday, Oct. 29.

"We are excited to welcome Race and Walk participants back in-person and virtually. This is our opportunity to provide a community for anyone who has been impacted by breast cancer. Whether you are in treatment, celebrating survivorship, or a family member, friend or loved one, we hope you will join us this fall and be part of our collective efforts to end breast cancer forever," said Paula Schneider, President and CEO of Susan G. Komen.

"We welcome all members of our breast cancer community honoring friends, family and anyone who has been impacted by the disease," said Schneider. "The MORE THAN PINK Walk, Race for the Cure and Walk Where You Are is a way for us to come together with a common goal of curing breast cancer and the funds raised by participants and company sponsorships will give more individuals who have been impacted by the disease access to resources and the support they need now."

Walk Where You Are Returns for Supporters Unable to Participate In Person



For those who are unable to participate in person, supporters can join Komen during a Walk Where You Are event on October 29. The virtual walk experience includes pre-event programming such as online meetups and virtual social hours to encourage connection between participants and staff and among fellow participants.

In 2021, Komen held a virtual, national event called Walk Where You Are that had tremendous participation during the pandemic. In 2021, 5,000 participants from all 50 states, Washington D.C. and 8 countries spanning four continents participated in the virtual walk.

Locations and Dates for Susan G. Komen's MORE THAN PINK Walk, Race for the Cure and Walk Where You Are

This year, the following cities will be holding a MORE THAN PINK Walk or Race for the Cure:

August 28, 2022 – Madison, Wisconsin

– September 10, 2022 – Memorial/ Bloomington, Illinois

– Memorial/ September 10, 2022 – Louisville, Kentucky

– September 17, 2022 – Hudson, Ohio

– September 18, 2022 – Washington D.C.

– September 18, 2022 – Wausau, Wisconsin

– September 24, 2022 – Atlanta, Georgia

– September 24, 2022 – Tulsa, Oklahoma

– September 25, 2022 – Toledo, Ohio

– September 25, 2022 – Newport Beach, California

– September 25, 2022 – Evansville, Indiana

– October 1, 2022 – Buffalo, New York

– October 1, 2022 – Memorial/ Springfield, Illinois

– Memorial/ October 1, 2022 – San Francisco, California

– October 1, 2022 – Chattanooga, Tennessee

– October 1, 2022 – Houston, Texas

– October 1, 2022 – Fort Worth, Texas

– October 2, 2022 – Detroit, Michigan

– October 2, 2022 – New York, New York

– October 2, 2022 – Jackson, New Jersey

– October 2, 2022 – Honolulu, Hawaii

– October 8, 2022 – Los Angeles, California

– October 8, 2022 – Miami / Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

– / October 8, 2022 – Charlotte, North Carolina

– October 8, 2022 – Indianapolis, Indiana

– October 8, 2022 – Rogers, Arkansas

– October 8, 2022 – Omaha, Nebraska

– October 9, 2022 – Murietta, California

– Murietta, October 9, 2022 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

– October 15, 2022 – Manchester, Vermont

– October 15, 2022 – Nashville, Tennessee

– October 15, 2022 – Terre Haute, Indiana

– October 22, 2022 – Hartford, Connecticut

– October 22, 2022 – Dallas, Texas

– October 22, 2022 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

– October 23, 2022 – Denver, Colorado

– October 29, 2022 – Chicago, Illinois

– October 29, 2022 – New Orleans, Louisiana

– October 29, 2022 – Boston, Massachusetts

– October 29, 2022 – Walk Where You Are, Anywhere in the U.S. (Virtual Walk)

– Walk Where You Are, Anywhere in the U.S. (Virtual Walk) October 30, 2022 – Austin, Texas

– November 6, 2022 – San Diego, California

"We are thrilled to have our participants from individuals and their families to national teams come together to help raise critical funds to support the breast cancer community through our research, patient care services, programs, education and policy work," said Schneider.

Bank of America and Walgreens are national sponsors for the MORE THAN PINK Walk, Race for the Cure and Walk Where You Are.

For more information on how to register for an event near you or for the virtual walk, go to: https://www.komen.org/how-to-help/attend-events/race-for-the-cure/

About Susan G. Komen

Susan G. Komen is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

