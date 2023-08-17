Susan G. Komen® Chattanooga MORE THAN PINK Walk Raises Funds for Patient Care Services and Advocacy

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, will hold an in-person MORE THAN PINK Walk to raise critical funds that support breast cancer patients, research, and patient navigation services to better serve those impacted by the disease. The Walk will be held on September 16, 2023, at Hamilton Place.

"We look forward to creating a community for those impacted by breast cancer as we gather for this year's Walk," said Joshua Daniel, State Executive Director at Susan G. Komen. "Nearly, 1,455 in the Tennessee area seek help and information from Susan G. Komen each week, and events like the MORE THAN PINK WALK allow us to continue programs like our Komen helpline, and further breast cancer advocacy for policies that remove barriers to care and improve outcomes for all patients.," said Joshua Daniel, State Executive Director, at Susan G. Komen.

What: Chattanooga MORE THAN PINK Walk



When: Saturday, September 16, 2023, Walk Begins at 9:30 AM; Registration Opens at 7:00 AM



Where: Hamilton Place, Chattanooga, TN



Details: Register Online www.komen.org/chattanoogawalk

Komen is pleased to welcome returning sponsors this year: Bank of America, Walgreens, Gilead Oncology, Daiichi-Sankyo, Erlanger, Keller Williams Downtown Realty, Crunch Fitness, Austin Sizemore Team, Chatter Magazine, Food City, Heritage Funeral Home, MILK Boutique, Parkridge Health System, Pointe Property Group, Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition, CMG Home Loans, Hamilton Place, News 12 WDEF, PathGroup, U.S. Xpress, Rainbow Restoration, The Ryan King Team and Sunny 92.3. Additionally, Patti Sanders with Sunny 92.3 will serve as the Emcee of the event.

Hamilton Place will host a series of events to continue the fun following the Walk from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM. These events include:

Music & Dancing with DJ Victor Chatman

Mocktail Tasting at Rodizio Grill

Bra Fittings at Dillard's

Performance from Infinity Dance at The Finish Line

Friendship Bracelet Making at Palmetto Moon

Community Art Project with Silk by Claire

Face Painting with FacesByDeb

Pink Epsom Salt Making with Buff City Soap

Spin-to-Win Prize Wheel with prizes from Maurice's, Party Fowl, Rodizio Grill, Adore Me, and more!

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

