Susan G. Komen® Georgia MORE THAN PINK Walk Raises Funds for Breast Cancer Health Equity and Patient Services

ATLANTA, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, will hold an in-person MORE THAN PINK Walk to raise critical funds that support health equity programs and breast cancer patient care services, including Susan G. Komen's Stand for H.E.R— a Health Equity Revolution — a focused initiative to decrease breast cancer disparities in the Black community. The Walk will be held on October 21, 2023, at Lenox Square.

"We look forward to another successful MORE THAN PINK Walk where we connect the breast cancer community in Georgia and raise funds to close the breast cancer health equity gap nationwide," said Dr. Jamar Jeffers, State Executive Director at Susan G. Komen. "Komen's goal is to provide quality care to through initiatives like Stand for H.E.R – A Health Equity Revolution, Komen's Patient Helpline, and our Financial Assistance programs. Each year this Walk helps us raise critical funds to provide all patients with the attention they need throughout their breast cancer journey."

What:







Georgia MORE THAN PINK Walk When:







Saturday, October 21, 2023, 9:00 AM (walk start); Gates Open at 7:00 AM Where:







Lenox Square 3393 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326 Details:







Register Online at komen.org/georgiawalk

This year's Georgia MORE THAN PINK Walk is made possible by the following sponsors: Bank of America, Walgreens, Gilead Oncology, Daiichi-Sankyo, Insight Global, Ford, Genuine Parts Company, Northside Hospital Cancer Institute, Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, Mielle Organics, Georgia Natural Gas, Kroger, UPS, Global Payments, KPMG, United Distributors, CareSource, City of Hope, Dickens Inaugural Committee, Mellow Mushroom, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, Norfolk Southern, Regions Bank, Wilmington Trust, and Cox Media Group.

Atlanta residents can continue to support those impacted by breast cancer in October through events and partnerships in the area: From September 26th – October 31st individuals are encouraged to dine at their local Mellow Mushroom restaurant to benefit Susan G. Komen. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of each Go Pink Cocktail and ribbon pretzel will go toward Komen's mission to end breast cancer. Additionally, Mellow Mushroom will donate $5 to Susan G. Komen for every $25 purchase of Mellow Mushroom gift cards purchased online from October 3rd – 16th, 2023 and guests will also receive a $5 bonus. Individuals can also support Komen at their local Walgreens by donating this October through the scannable campaign.

About Susan G. Komen

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

CONTACT: Camille Smith

Susan G. Komen

972-855-1688

[email protected]

SOURCE Susan G. Komen for the Cure