Susan G. Komen® Hosts 2023 MORE THAN PINK Walk in Louisville

Thousands Impacted by Breast Cancer to Come Together to Raise Critical Funds for Breast Cancer Research and Financial Assistance

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, is hosting the 2023 Louisville MORE THAN PINK Walk on Saturday, October 28 at Festival Plaza's Waterfront Park in Louisville.

Thousands of individuals including family and friends will come together to celebrate breast cancer survivors, honor those who have passed away from the disease, and raise critical funds that support research and critical support services for breast cancer patients, including research, financial assistance, screening and diagnostics and patient navigation services.

"We are excited to bring back the MORE THAN PINK Walk and welcome walkers to this event to make a difference in our fight against breast cancer in our community," said Jennifer Milewski, Executive State Director for Kentucky Susan G. Komen. "Continuing to support individuals going through breast cancer in our community is a critical mission as the demand for our services continues to increase."

Breast cancer survivors and those living with metastatic disease can enjoy a light breakfast and visit other survivors in Hope Village. The Race site and activities open at 8:00 AM. The Opening Ceremony starts at 10:00 AM with the Parade of Hope taking place shortly after. Race participants will include breast cancer survivors, metastatic breast cancer thrivers, co-survivors, and supporters of Susan G. Komen.

What: Susan G. Komen Louisville MORE THAN PINK Walk

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023, Grounds Open 8:00 AM, Opening Ceremony 10:00 AM

Where: 231 Witherspoon Ave, Louisville, KY 40202

Details: Register at: www.komen.org/kentuckywalk

Please contact Cristobal Martinez at [email protected] for more information on the event. Interviews with event attendees, Komen staff, and honorees can be granted upon request.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

