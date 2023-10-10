Susan G. Komen® Hosts 2023 San Diego MORE THAN PINK Walk

Thousands Impacted by Breast Cancer to Come Together to Raise Critical Funds for Breast Cancer Research and Financial Assistance

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, will be hosting the 2023 San Diego MORE THAN PINK Walk on Sunday, November 5 at Balboa Park.

Thousands of individuals including family and friends will come together to celebrate breast cancer survivors, honor those who have passed away from the disease, and raise critical funds that support research and vital support services for breast cancer patients, including research, financial assistance, screening and diagnostics and patient navigation services.

"We are excited to have the community join us this year at the MORE THAN PINK Walk to make a difference in our fight against breast cancer in our community," said Leia Brune, executive director for Susan G. Komen. "Continuing to support individuals going through breast cancer in our community is critical to our mission and it is clear that our services are needed as the demand increases."

Breast cancer survivors and those living with metastatic disease, caregivers, family members and loved ones will come together in Balboa Park starting at 6:30 a.m. Opening ceremony kicks off at 7:30 a.m. and the Walk begins at 8 a.m.

Sponsors for the event include: Hologic, CBS 8, CW San Diego, Sycuan Casino Resort, Puma Biotechnology, Soapy Joe's, Petco, Radio Latina, Global Payments and Collins Aerospace.

Walk participants will include breast cancer survivors, metastatic breast cancer thrivers, co-survivors, volunteers, community partners and supporters of Susan G. Komen.

What: 2023 Susan G. Komen San Diego MORE THAN PINK Walk When: Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 6:30 a.m. Where: Balboa Park (6th Ave and Laurel St) Details: Register at: www.komen.org/sandiegowalk

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

