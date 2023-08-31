Susan G. Komen® Hosts Annual 2023 Bay Area MORE THAN PINK Walk

Thousands of Bay Area Residents Come Together in Support of Breast Cancer Research and Financial Assistance at San Francisco Zoo & Gardens

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, will be hosting the return of the 2023 Bay Area MORE THAN PINK Walk on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens.

Thousands of individuals including family and friends will come together to celebrate breast cancer survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer, honor those who have passed away from the disease, and raise critical funds that support research and critical support services for breast cancer patients, including research, financial assistance, screening and diagnostics and patient navigation services.

"We are excited to continue to host the MORE THAN PINK Walk and welcome walkers to this event to make a difference in our fight against breast cancer," said Jenifer Weiss, State Executive Director of Northern California Susan G. Komen. "Continuing to support individuals going through breast cancer in our community is a critical mission and the demand for our services continues to increase."

Breast cancer survivors and those living with metastatic disease, caregivers, family members and loved ones will come together at the annual walk. The morning festival begins at 9:30 a.m. and the stage program kicks off at 11 a.m. Survivors and Thrivers will be celebrated and enjoy a special ride on the historical carousel at the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens. All participants walk the Zoo at their own pace with their own friends, family and colleagues beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Sponsors for the event include: Allergan Aesthetics, Alpha Media, DSI, Exact Sciences DSI, Genentech, Gilead Oncology, NBC Bay Area, PlumpJack Foundation, Olema, Olive Healthcare, Octave, Seagen and Telemundo 48.

Who: Walk participants will include breast cancer survivors, metastatic breast cancer thrivers, co-survivors and supporters of Susan G. Komen.



What: 2023 Susan G. Komen Bay Area MORE THAN PINK Walk



When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.



Where: San Francisco Zoo & Gardens



Details: Register at: www.komen.org/sanfranciscowalk

Please contact Deb Song at [email protected] for interviews, live-shots Interviews with event attendees, Komen staff, and honorees can be granted upon request.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

