Susan G. Komen® Hosts Annual 2023 Chicago Race for the Cure at Soldier Field

Thousands Impacted by Breast Cancer to Come Together to Raise Critical Funds for Breast Cancer Research and Financial Assistance

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, is hosting the 2023 Chicago Race for the Cure on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Soldier Field.

Thousands of individuals including family and friends will come together to celebrate breast cancer survivors, honor those who have passed away from the disease, and raise critical funds that support research and critical support services for breast cancer patients, including research, financial assistance, screening and diagnostics and patient navigation services.

"We are excited to bring back the Race for the Cure and welcome walkers to this event to make a difference in our fight against breast cancer in our community," said Jaclyn Groves, Executive Director, Chicago Susan G. Komen."Continuing to support individuals going through breast cancer in our community is a critical mission as the demand for our services continues to increase."

Breast cancer survivors and those living with metastatic disease can enjoy a light breakfast and visit other survivors in Hope Village. The Race site and activities open at 7:00 AM. The Opening Ceremony starts at 8:30 AM with the Parade of Hope taking place shortly after. Race participants will include breast cancer survivors, metastatic breast cancer thrivers, co-survivors and supporters of Susan G. Komen.

What: Susan G. Komen 2023 Chicago Race for the Cure



When: Saturday, October 28, 2023, Grounds Open 7:00 AM, Opening Ceremony 8:30 AM



Where: 1410 Special Olympics Drive, Chicago, IL 60605



Details: Register at: www.komen.org/chicagorace

Please contact Cristobal Martinez at [email protected] for more information on the event. Interviews with event attendees, Komen staff, and honorees can be granted upon request.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

