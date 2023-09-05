Susan G. Komen® Hosts Annual 2023 Colorado MORE THAN PINK Walk

Thousands Impacted by Breast Cancer to Come Together to Raise Critical Funds for

Breast Cancer Research and Financial Assistance

DENVER, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, will be hosting the annual 2023 Colorado MORE THAN PINK Walk on Sunday, October 8, 2023. The annual Walk will be held again at Civic Center Park.

Thousands of individuals including family and friends will come together to celebrate breast cancer survivors, honor those who have passed away from the disease, and raise critical funds that support research and critical support services for breast cancer patients, including research, financial assistance, screening and diagnostics and patient navigation services.

"We are excited to bring back the MORE THAN PINK Walk and welcome walkers to this event to make a difference in our fight against breast cancer in our community," said Corrina Steiger, Executive State Director for Colorado Susan G. Komen. "Continuing to support individuals going through breast cancer in our community is a critical mission as the demand for our services continues to increase."

Breast cancer survivors and those living with metastatic disease, caregivers, family members and loved ones will come together at Civic Center Park at 7:30 a.m., opening ceremony kicks off at 9 a.m. and the Walk begins at 9:30 a.m.

Sponsors for the event include Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers, Great Clips and Puma Biotechnology.

Walk participants will include breast cancer survivors, metastatic breast cancer thrivers, co-survivors and supporters of Susan G. Komen.

What: 2023 Susan G. Komen Colorado MORE THAN PINK Walk

When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 7:30 a.m.

Where: Civic Center Park

Details: Register at: www.komen.org/coloradowalk

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

CONTACT: Deb Song

Susan G. Komen

[email protected]

SOURCE Susan G. Komen for the Cure