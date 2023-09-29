Susan G. Komen® Hosts Annual 2023 Los Angeles MORE THAN PINK Walk

Thousands Impacted by Breast Cancer to Come Together to Raise Critical Funds for Breast Cancer Research and Financial Assistance

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, will be hosting the annual 2023 Los Angeles MORE THAN PINK Walk on Sunday, October 29, 2023. The annual Walk will be held for the first time at Exposition Park.  

Thousands of individuals including family and friends will come together to celebrate breast cancer survivors, honor those who have passed away from the disease, and raise critical funds that support research and critical support services for breast cancer patients, including research, financial assistance, screening, diagnostics and patient navigation services.

"We are excited to have the community join us this year at the MORE THAN PINK Walk to make a difference in our fight against breast cancer in our community," said Yolanda Van Dyke, Executive Director for Los Angeles Susan G. Komen. "Continuing to support individuals going through breast cancer in our community is critical to our mission and it is clear that our services are needed as the demand increases."

Breast cancer survivors and those living with metastatic disease, caregivers, family members and loved ones will come together at Exposition Park at 7:30 a.m. when registration begins. Opening ceremony kicks off at 8:30 a.m. and the Walk begins at 9 a.m. 

Sponsors for the event include: Bank of America, Walgreens, Gilead | Oncology, Daiichi-Sankyo, Capital Group, Fab Fit Fun, Puma Biotechnology, iHeart, KABC, Daiichi-Sankyo and DR. CBD.

Walk participants will include breast cancer survivors, metastatic breast cancer thrivers, co-survivors and supporters of Susan G. Komen.

What:             

2023 Susan G. Komen Los Angeles MORE THAN PINK Walk

When:             

Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 7:30 a.m.

Where:           

Exposition Park

Details:           

Register at: www.komen.org/lacountywalk

Please contact Deb Song at [email protected] for interviews, photo and interview opportunities or live shots. Interviews with event attendees, Komen staff, and honorees can be granted upon request.   

About Susan G. Komen®
Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

CONTACT: Deb Song
Susan G. Komen
[email protected]

SOURCE Susan G. Komen for the Cure

