Susan G. Komen® Hosts Annual 2023 MORE THAN PINK Walks Across Indiana

Thousands Impacted by Breast Cancer to Come Together to Raise Critical Funds for Breast Cancer Research and Financial Assistance

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, is hosting three MORE THAN PINK Walks across Indiana in October to commemorate National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Thousands of individuals including family and friends will come together to celebrate breast cancer survivors, honor those who have passed away from the disease, and raise critical funds that support research and critical support services for breast cancer patients, including research, financial assistance, screening and diagnostics and patient navigation services.

"We are excited to bring back the MORE THAN PINK Walks across Indiana and welcome walkers to these events to make a difference in our fight against breast cancer in our community," said Jennifer Milewski, Executive State Director for Indiana Susan G. Komen. "Continuing to support individuals going through breast cancer in our community is a critical mission as the demand for our services continues to increase."

Walk participants will include breast cancer survivors, metastatic breast cancer thrivers, co-survivors, caregivers, family members and supporters of Susan G. Komen. Find your nearest location and register today!

Sunday, October 1 – Evansville, IN: www.komen.org/evansvillewalk Saturday, October 7 – Indianapolis, IN: www.komen.org/indianapoliswalk Saturday, October 14 – Terre Haute, IN: www.komen.org/wabashvalleywalk

Please contact Cristobal Martinez at [email protected] for more information on the event. Interviews with event attendees, Komen staff, and honorees can be granted upon request.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

CONTACT: Cristobal Martinez

Susan G. Komen

[email protected]

SOURCE Susan G. Komen for the Cure