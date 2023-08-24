Susan G. Komen® Hosts Annual 2023 Orange County MORE THAN PINK Walk

Thousands of Orange County Residents Impacted by Breast Cancer Come Together

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, will be hosting the return of the 2023 Orange County MORE THAN PINK Walk on Sunday, September 24, 2023, in Newport Beach at Pacific Life Insurance Company at Fashion Island.

Thousands of individuals including family and friends will come together to celebrate breast cancer survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer, honor those who have passed away from the disease, and raise critical funds that support research and critical support services for breast cancer patients, including research, Helpline, financial assistance, screening and diagnostics and patient navigation services.

"We are excited to bring back the MORE THAN PINK Walk to the community and welcome walkers to this event to make a difference in our fight against breast cancer," said Megan Klink, Vice President, West Region at Susan G. Komen. "Continuing to support individuals going through breast cancer in our community is a critical mission and the demand for our services continues to increase."

Breast cancer survivors and those living with metastatic disease, caregivers, family members and loved ones will come together at the annual walk. Registration begins at 7 a.m., the opening ceremony kicks off at 8:30 a.m., and the Walk starts at 9 a.m.

The presenting sponsor for the Orange County MORE THAN PINK Walk is Pacific Life Insurance Company.

Other sponsors for the event include: Albertsons Vons Pavilions Foundation, Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie Co., Armanino LLP, AvalonBay Communities, City of Newport Beach, Cox Communications, Evolus, Hoag Family Cancer Institute, KABC-TV, Kaiser Permanente, KCOMM, MemorialCare, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Mother's Market & Kitchen, OC Register, PepsiCo/FritoLay, Puma Biotechnology, Pure Steel, Thales Avionics, Toyota of Orange, UCI Health and Ware Malcomb.

Who: Walk participants will include breast cancer survivors, metastatic breast cancer thrivers, co-survivors and supporters of Susan G. Komen.

What: 2023 Susan G. Komen Orange County MORE THAN PINK Walk

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023, 7 a.m.

Where: Pacific Life Insurance Company at Fashion Island

Details: Register at: https://www.komen.org/orangecountywalk



Please contact Deb Song at [email protected] for interviews, live-shots Interviews with event attendees, Komen staff, and honorees can be granted upon request.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

CONTACT: Deb Song

Susan G. Komen

[email protected]

SOURCE Susan G. Komen for the Cure