Susan G. Komen® Hosts Annual 2023 Seattle MORE THAN PINK Walk

Thousands Impacted by Breast Cancer to Gather at Woodland Park Zoo

SEATTLE, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, will be hosting the annual 2023 Seattle MORE THAN PINK Walk on Saturday, September 23. The annual Walk will be held for the first time at Woodland Park Zoo.

Thousands of individuals including family and friends will come together for the first time at the Zoo to celebrate breast cancer survivors, honor those who have passed away from the disease, and raise critical funds that support research and critical support services for breast cancer patients, including research, financial assistance, screening and diagnostics and patient navigation services.

"We are excited to launch the Seattle MORE THAN PINK Walk and welcome walkers to this event to make a difference in our fight against breast cancer in our community," said Tyler Pagel, Development Director, Pacific Northwest for Susan G. Komen. "Continuing to support individuals going through breast cancer in our community is a critical mission and the demand for our services continues to increase."

Breast cancer survivors and those living with metastatic disease, caregivers, family members and loved ones will come together at Woodland Park Zoo at 9:30 a.m. for the morning festival and opening ceremony. Survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer will get the unique opportunity to do a carousel ride at 11:20 a.m. and all participants will get to enjoy a day at the Zoo after Komen's festivities .

Sponsors for the event include the Presenting Sponsor, Expedia and local sponsors Olive Healthcare, IntuitiveX, and Swedish Cancer Institute.

Walk participants will include breast cancer survivors, metastatic breast cancer thrivers, co-survivors and supporters of Susan G. Komen.

What: 2023 Susan G. Komen Seattle MORE THAN PINK Walk When: Saturday, September 23, 2023, 9:30 AM Where: Woodland Park Zoo Details: Register at: www.komen.org/seattlewalk

Please contact Deb Song at [email protected] for interviews, photo and interview opportunities or live shots.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

