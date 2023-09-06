Susan G. Komen® Hosts Annual 2023 Southeast Wisconsin MORE THAN PINK Walk in Milwaukee

Thousands Impacted by Breast Cancer to Come Together to Raise Critical Funds for Breast Cancer Research and Financial Assistance

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, is hosting the 2023 Southeast Wisconsin MORE THAN PINK Walk on Sunday, September 24 at Henry Maier Festival Park.

Thousands of individuals including family and friends will come together to celebrate breast cancer survivors, honor those who have passed away from the disease, and raise critical funds that support research and critical support services for breast cancer patients, including research, financial assistance, screening and diagnostics and patient navigation services.

"We are excited to bring back the MORE THAN PINK Walk and welcome walkers to this event to make a difference in our fight against breast cancer in our community," said Nikki Panico, Executive State Director for Wisconsin Susan G. Komen. "Continuing to support individuals going through breast cancer in our community is a critical mission as the demand for our services continues to increase."

What: Susan G. Komen Southeast Wisconsin MORE THAN PINK Walk When: Sunday, September 24, 2023, 9:00 AM Where: 200 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202 Details: Register at: Komen.org/sewiwalk

Please contact Cristobal Martinez at [email protected] for more information on the event. Interviews with event attendees, Komen staff, and honorees can be granted upon request.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

