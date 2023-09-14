Susan G. Komen® Miami/Ft. Lauderdale MORE THAN PINK Walk Raises Funds for Breast Cancer Health Equity

MIAMI, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, will hold the annual Miami/Ft. Lauderdale MORE THAN PINK Walk on October 14, 2023, at Amelia Earhart Park. This signature event enables Komen to raise critical funds that provide direct support to breast cancer patients, fund groundbreaking research, empower health equity initiatives nationwide, and advocate for change at both the state and federal government levels.

"We are excited to host the annual Miami/Ft. Lauderdale MORE THAN PINK Walk this year and provide a community for those impacted by breast cancer," said Sean Gross, State Executive Director at Susan G. Komen. "Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among Hispanic women in the U.S, and the Miami/Ft. Lauderdale area has one of the largest Latinx populations in the country. We look forward to raising funds that advance health equity outcomes and break down the barriers that create poor breast health outcomes for these communities."

What: Miami/Ft. Lauderdale MORE THAN PINK Walk When: Saturday, October 14, 2023, Gates Open at 7:00 AM, Walk begins at 9:00 AM Where: Amelia Earhart Park, Hialeah, FL Details: Register online at www.komen.org/miamiwalk

Komen is pleased to welcome attendees to an expanded location at Amelia Earhart Park this year, which includes more than 4 new convenient parking areas and a spacious 2.1-mile walk-route. This year's Miami/Ft. Lauderdale MORE THAN PINK Walk is made possible by the following sponsors: Bank of America, Walgreens, Gilead Oncology, Daiichi-Sankyo, Local Presenting Sponsor: Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, as well as Weinstein Legal, Baptist Health – Miami Cancer Institute, South Florida Ford, Nature Valley, Solidaridad Sin Fronteras, Navarro Discount Pharmacy, Ryder, LaCroix Sparkling Water, Dade County Alumnae Deltas, VSE Aviation, Memorial Cancer Institute, BG Integrative Studio, Mount Sinai Medical Center, CBS4 Miami, and Cox Media Group. Additionally, Sergio Mendoza, founder of Pink Key Society, will serve as the 2023 Executive Leadership Committee Chair and Lauren Pastrana, Emmy award winning anchor for CBS4 Miami, will Emcee the event.

We hope to see you on Saturday, October 14th at the 2023 MORE THAN PINK Walk as we come together as one community to share our stories, our laughter, and our tears with each other. Register today and join us as we celebrate survivors and those living with breast cancer as well as honor loved ones lost to the disease.

To support Komen throughout National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, individuals can shop with local businesses in the Miami/Ft. Lauderdale area through the "Florida Goes Pink" campaign. A portion of the proceeds from select businesses in the area will go toward Komen's mission to end breast cancer forever. For more information on participating businesses, please visit http://www.info-komen.org/goto/FloridaGoesPink to learn more.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

