Susan G. Komen® MORE THAN PINK Walk Raises Money for Breast Cancer Research and Patient Care Services in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, will hold an in-person MORE THAN PINK Walk to raise critical funds that support breast cancer patients and advance research that brings us closer to the cures. The Walk will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Altamonte Springs.

"We look forward to creating a community for anyone impacted by breast cancer as we gather for this year's Walk. Funds raised from the MORE THAN PINK Walk will fund cutting-edge research aimed at improving outcomes for all and bringing us closer to the cures for all breast cancers," said Sean Gross, State Executive Director, at Susan G. Komen.

Komen is pleased to welcome new and returning sponsors this year: Bank of America, Walgreens, Brooks Rehabilitation, LaCroix Sparkling Water, Village Medical and Epic Surveying & Mapping. Additionally, Midday Host of Hot 99.5FM, JoJo, and Weekend Morning Anchor for WFTV, Karla Ray, will serve as the Emcees of the event. Sarah Milford, Director of Pharmacy and Retail Operations at Walgreens Boots Alliance, will serve as the Walk chair for this year's event.

Participants can expect to enjoy the following at the Walk:

A festive and energizing pre-Walk warm-up by YogaWorks

Hope Village, a place for survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer to gather.

Breakfast and coffee for survivors at Hope Village sponsored by McDonald's

We Remember Tent, where participants honor those whose lives have been lost to breast cancer.

Remarks from local survivors and those living with Metastatic Breast Cancer

VIP Top Fundraiser Tent, where participants who fundraise $1k or more can enjoy an exclusive experience with elevated food, activities, and more!

Komen Orlando MORE THAN PINK Walk

Cranes Roost Park

Altamonte Springs, Florida

March 11, 2023

7:30 AM EVENT OPENS

9:30 AM OPENING CEREMONY

9:45 AM WALK

Register Online

www.komen.org/orlandowalk

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

CONTACT: Camille Smith

Susan G. Komen

972-855-1688

[email protected]

SOURCE Susan G. Komen for the Cure