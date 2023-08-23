Susan G. Komen® Northeast Ohio MORE THAN PINK Walk Returns to JOANN Headquarters to Raise Funds for Breast Cancer Patient Care Services

CLEVELAND, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, is hosting the 2023 Northeast Ohio MORE THAN PINK Walk on Saturday, September 30 at JOANN Headquarters in Hudson. The Walk is Susan G. Komen's annual fundraising event where family and friends celebrate breast cancer survivors and honor those who have passed away from the disease.

"We look forward to providing a space for the breast cancer community to gather as we continue the fight to end this disease," said Sean Shacklett, Executive Director of Ohio & Michigan at Susan G. Komen. "Funds raised from this year's Northeast Ohio MORE THAN PINK Walk will allow us to meet the needs of breast cancer patients and support Komen's Patient Care Center Breast Care Helpline, Financial Assistance and Patient Navigation programs, and improve outcomes for some of the most vulnerable members of our community."

Breast cancer survivors and those living with metastatic disease can enjoy a light breakfast and visit other survivors in Hope Village. The Walk site and activities open at 7:00 AM. The Opening Ceremony starts at 9:00 AM with the Parade of Hope taking place shortly after. Sponsors for the event include Bank of America, Walgreens, JOANN, Swagelok, Giant Eagle, and GPD Group. Walk participants will include breast cancer survivors, metastatic breast cancer thrivers, co-survivors and supporters of Susan G. Komen.

Please contact Cristobal Martinez at [email protected] for more information on the event. Interviews with event attendees, Komen staff, and honorees can be granted upon request.

About Susan G. Komen®
Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

