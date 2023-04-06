Susan G. Komen® Race for the Cure Raises Money for Breast Cancer Patient Care Services in Research Triangle Park

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, will hold an in-person Race for the Cure to raise critical funds that support breast cancer patients and advance research that brings us closer to ending the disease for good. The Race will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at The Boxyard RTP.

"We look forward to creating a community for anyone impacted by breast cancer as we gather for this year's Race. Funds raised from the Race for the Cure will fund cutting-edge research aimed at improving outcomes for all and bringing us closer to the cures for all breast cancers," said Kimberly Burrows, State Executive Director, at Susan G. Komen.

Komen is pleased to welcome new and returning sponsors this year: Bank of America, Walgreens, Duke Cancer Institute, WRAL, UNC Health, Builders Mutual, Parexel, and Wake Radiology. WRAL meteorologist Mike Maze will serve as the Emcee of the event.

Participants can expect to enjoy the following at the Race:

A festive and energizing pre-Race warm-up.

Kid Zone for all ages

Hope Village, a place for survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer to gather.

We Remember Tent, where participants honor those whose lives have been lost to breast cancer.

Remarks from local survivors and those living with Metastatic Breast Cancer

VIP Top Fundraiser Tent, where participants who fundraise $1k or more can enjoy an exclusive experience with elevated food, activities, and more!

or more can enjoy an exclusive experience with elevated food, activities, and more! Pillar tents which share how the money you are helping us raise is being used and the work Susan G. Komen is doing in our communities.

After party and medal presentation for participants

Komen Research Triangle Park Race for the Cure

The Boxyard RTP

Research Triangle Park, NC

Saturday, May 6, 2023

7:00 AM EVENT OPENS

8:30 AM OPENING CEREMONY

9:00 AM Race Begins

9:45 After Party Begins

Register Online

www.komen.org/trianglerace

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

