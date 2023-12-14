Susan G. Komen® Snowshoe Event at Grafton Trails on Jan. 14

GRAFTON, Vt., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, today announced that the 2024 Komen New England Snowshoe event will take place on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at the Grafton Trails & Outdoor Center.

Komen invites participants of all ages and skill levels to come out, have fun and raise money for breast cancer research and programs that support patients now. The 2024 event aims to raise $60,000 to fund initiatives focused on advancing research, community health, global outreach and public policy.

Susan G. Komen Snowshoe Participants
"Embrace the winter weather and join us for this fun event," said Linda Maness, Development Manager of Vermont and New Hampshire at Susan G. Komen. "Every dollar we raise helps someone in need and makes a meaningful impact in the ongoing battle against breast cancer."

The Snowshoe event includes a 3K short or a 5K long course, providing options for participants of all abilities. For those unable to attend in person, a virtual snowshoe option allows participants to snowshoe at their chosen location. This event is non-competitive with no timing, encouraging participants to focus on the joy of snowshoeing and supporting a worthy cause.

What:

2024 Komen New England Snowshoe


When:

Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024

8:30am – On-site event registration opens & light breakfast served

9:30am – Event begins 


Where:

Grafton Trails & Outdoor Center Grafton, VT


Details:

Register at https://komennewengland.org/newenglandsnowshoe

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

