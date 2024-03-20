Susan G. Komen® Strengthens Leadership with Strategic Appointments to Board of Directors

Leaders In Oncology, Finance and Technology Join Forces for Breast Cancer Advancement

DALLAS, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, today announced four new global leaders to serve on its Board of Directors. These appointments mark a significant milestone in the organization's continued commitment to advancing breast cancer research, awareness and support. The newly appointed board members bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the organization, further fortifying Komen's mission to end breast cancer forever.

With a combined expertise in oncology, finance and technology investment, the addition of Kim Blackwell, Elizabeth de-Saint Aignan, Charles Rockefeller and Kathy Sutherland underscores the organization's commitment to crafting a dynamic and influential leadership team, poised not just for change, but to spearhead transformative initiatives.

"Komen's new board members join a legacy of passionate individuals who have dedicated themselves to making a difference," said Paula Schneider, president & CEO, Susan G. Komen. "As I often say, ending breast cancer will take a village—and with these four new powerhouse leaders on board, we are sure to amplify our impact on the lives of countless families nationwide, positioning us to make even greater strides in our mission to end breast cancer forever."

The new members are:

Kim Blackwell, Chief Executive Officer at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, joins the board with an impressive background in oncology clinical development. Her tenure at Duke University Cancer Institute and leadership roles in the pharmaceutical industry showcase her commitment to advancing cancer research and treatment. Blackwell holds a B.A. degree in Bioethics from Duke University and an M.D. degree from Mayo Clinic Medical School.

Elizabeth de-Saint Aignan, General Partner, Head of North America for Late Stage Growth Fund at AVP, is a seasoned private equity and venture capital investor with 25 years of experience investing in rapidly growing technology companies. She is currently responsible for AVP's Late Stage Growth Equity Fund. Holding an MBA with distinction from Harvard Business School, de-Saint Aignan's expertise will be invaluable as Komen continues to explore innovative approaches in its mission to combat breast cancer.

Charles Rockefeller, CuraPatient, Inc., Co-Founder brings pioneering expertise in innovative AI-enabled digital health platforms. CuraPatient, utilized by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, offers intuitive care plans, patient engagement tools, and automated administration. Recognized for its top-tier cybersecurity and government interoperability, CuraPatient is among just 21 companies with FedRamp High certification. It also won first prize in a Tech Sprint competition hosted by the National Institute of Artificial Intelligence, cementing its leadership in healthcare innovation.

Kathy Sutherland, Partner & Chief Executive Officer at GoldenTree Asset Management, brings a wealth of financial acumen and strategic leadership to the board. She is also a member of GoldenTree's Executive Committee. Sutherland oversees the firm's global strategy, product and business development, and long-term planning. Formerly Managing Director at J.P. Morgan, she led Fund and Structured Product Distribution across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. With a B.A. in chemistry from the University of Virginia, Sutherland has held various key roles in Portfolio Management, Structured Credit, and High Yield.

Ed Dandridge, Executive VP & Chief Marketing/Communications Officer at AIG, will continue to serve as the Chairman of the Board and Jerri Johnson, VP of Workforce Management Technology at Sony Pictures Entertainment, as Vice Chair of the Board.

