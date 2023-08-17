Susan G. Komen® To Bring Texas Communities Together at MORE THAN PINK Walks, Race For The Cure This Fall

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, today announced it will host MORE THAN PINK Walks and a Race for the Cure in cities across Texas this fall.

The events in Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio and Houston will raise critical funds that support breast cancer patients, advance research and provide patient navigation services to better serve those impacted by the disease.

"More than 22,000 people in the Lone Star State will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year and Komen is here to help them," said Tim Newman, vice president at Susan G. Komen. "Our Race and Walks are opportunities to unite our communities and make a difference in the fight against breast cancer. We look forward to welcoming runners and walkers to events near them and supporting those who need our help now."

What: Fort Worth MORE THAN PINK Walk When: Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, The Shops at Clearfork Details: Learn more and register at komen.org/ftwwalk



What: Houston Race for the Cure When: Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, Sam Houston Park Details: Learn more and register at komen.org/houstonrace *Sponsored by Kroger

What: San Antonio MORE THAN PINK Walk When: Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, The Shops at La Cantera Details: Learn more and register at komen.org/sanantoniowalk



What: Dallas North Texas MORE THAN PINK Walk When: Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, The Levy Event Plaza Details: Learn more and register at komen.org/dallaswalk *Sponsored by Tom Thumb/Albertsons

What: Central Texas (Austin) MORE THAN PINK Walk When: Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, Barton Creek Square Details: Learn more and register at komen.org/austinwalk *Sponsored by Dell Technologies

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

