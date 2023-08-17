Susan G. Komen® To Bring Texas Communities Together at MORE THAN PINK Walks, Race For The Cure This Fall

News provided by

Susan G. Komen for the Cure

17 Aug, 2023, 11:16 ET

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, today announced it will host MORE THAN PINK Walks and a Race for the Cure in cities across Texas this fall.

The events in Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio and Houston will raise critical funds that support breast cancer patients, advance research and provide patient navigation services to better serve those impacted by the disease.

"More than 22,000 people in the Lone Star State will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year and Komen is here to help them," said Tim Newman, vice president at Susan G. Komen. "Our Race and Walks are opportunities to unite our communities and make a difference in the fight against breast cancer. We look forward to welcoming runners and walkers to events near them and supporting those who need our help now."

What:       

Fort Worth MORE THAN PINK Walk

When:       

Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, The Shops at Clearfork

Details:     

Learn more and register at komen.org/ftwwalk


What:       

Houston Race for the Cure

When:       

Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, Sam Houston Park

Details:       

Learn more and register at komen.org/houstonrace

*Sponsored by Kroger

What:     

San Antonio MORE THAN PINK Walk

When:     

Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, The Shops at La Cantera

Details:     

Learn more and register at komen.org/sanantoniowalk


What:     

Dallas North Texas MORE THAN PINK Walk

When:     

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, The Levy Event Plaza

Details:   

Learn more and register at komen.org/dallaswalk

*Sponsored by Tom Thumb/Albertsons

What:     

Central Texas (Austin) MORE THAN PINK Walk

When:     

Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, Barton Creek Square

Details:    

Learn more and register at komen.org/austinwalk

*Sponsored by Dell Technologies

Please contact Amy Jo Steinbruecker [email protected] for more information on the event.
Interviews with event attendees, Komen staff, and honorees can be granted upon request.   

About Susan G. Komen®
Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

CONTACT:
Amy Jo Steinbruecker
Susan G. Komen
(972) 701-2017
[email protected]

SOURCE Susan G. Komen for the Cure

Also from this source

Susan G. Komen® To Host MORE THAN PINK Walk in Washington, DC This Fall

Susan G. Komen® Launches A National Breast Cancer Research Registry

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.