Susan G. Komen® To Host a MORE THAN PINK Walk This Fall

Celebrating 30 Years in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, today announced a MORE THAN PINK Walk in Oklahoma City will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

The events will raise critical funds that support breast cancer patients, advance research and provide patient navigation services to better serve those impacted by the disease.

"We look forward to welcoming walkers to make a difference in our fight against breast cancer," said Shari Holdman, executive director at Susan G. Komen. "We are excited to be back in Oklahoma City to unite our community members in this important mission and support the people who need our help now."

What: Oklahoma City MORE THAN PINK Walk When: Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, 8:00 AM; Gates Open at 7:00 AM Where: Bicentennial Park, 500 Couch Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Details: Register at komen.org/OKCitywalk

This year's Oklahoma City MORE THAN PINK Walk is made possible by the following: Statewide sponsor MidFirst Bank and Pillar sponsors OU Health, Norman Regional Health System and Strong Point Auto Group.

Please contact Amy Jo Steinbruecker at [email protected] for more information on the event. Interviews with event attendees, Komen staff and honorees can be granted upon request.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

CONTACT:

Amy Jo Steinbruecker

Susan G. Komen

972-701-2071

[email protected]

SOURCE Susan G. Komen for the Cure