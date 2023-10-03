Susan G. Komen® To Host MORE THAN PINK Walk in Austin This Fall

News provided by

Susan G. Komen for the Cure

03 Oct, 2023, 14:00 ET

Dell Technologies Returns as Presenting Walk Sponsor

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, today announced it will host a MORE THAN PINK Walk in Central Texas this fall. The Austin MORE THAN PINK Walk will take place on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023.

The event will raise critical funds that support breast cancer patients, advance research and provide patient navigation services to better serve those impacted by the disease.

"We look forward to welcoming walkers to make a difference in our fight against breast cancer," said Monique Stensrud, executive director at Susan G. Komen. "We are excited to be in Austin to unite our community in this important mission and support the people who need our help now."

What:               

Austin MORE THAN PINK Walk


When:             

Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, 7:30 AM


Where:             

Barton Creek Square, 2901 S. Capitol of Texas Highway, Austin, Texas 78746 


Details:           

Register at komen.org/austinwalk

This year's Austin MORE THAN PINK Walk is made possible by the following sponsors: Dell Technologies, Texas Oncology, Clinical Pathology Laboratories, H-E-B and Austin Radiological Association, Auctane, Evamor, Natrelle, Walmart and Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen.

Please contact Amy Jo Steinbruecker at [email protected] for more information on the event. Interviews with event attendees, Komen staff, and honorees can be granted upon request.

About Susan G. Komen®
Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

CONTACT:

Amy Jo Steinbruecker

Susan G. Komen

(972) 701-2071

[email protected]

SOURCE Susan G. Komen for the Cure

