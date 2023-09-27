Susan G. Komen® To Host MORE THAN PINK Walk in Connecticut This Fall

HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, today announced it will host a MORE THAN PINK Walk this fall. The Connecticut MORE THAN PINK Walk will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

The event will raise critical funds that support breast cancer patients, advance research and provide patient navigation services to better serve those impacted by the disease. In 2023 alone, an estimated 3,620 women in Connecticut will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 480 will lose their lives to the disease.

"We look forward to welcoming walkers to this event to make a difference in our mission to end breast cancer forever," said Nicole Marohn, executive director at Susan G. Komen. "Being back in person for the second year in a row allows us to unite our communities in this important work and support the people who need our help now."

What:







Connecticut MORE THAN PINK Walk











When:







Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, 8:45 AM; Gates Open at 7:00 AM











Where:







Bushnell Park, 1 Jewell St., Hartford, CT.











Details:







Register at komen.org/connecticutwalk

This year's Connecticut's MORE THAN PINK Walk is made possible by the following sponsors: Pratt & Whitney, WFSB, and iHeart. WFSB's 3-time Emmy-award winning journalist and news anchor, Kara Sundlun, is serving as Walk Day Emcee.

Please contact Amanda DeBard at [email protected] for more information on the event. Interviews with event attendees, Komen staff, and honorees can be granted upon request.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

CONTACT: Amanda DeBard

Susan G. Komen

(972) 701-2131

[email protected]

SOURCE Susan G. Komen for the Cure