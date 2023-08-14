Susan G. Komen® To Host MORE THAN PINK Walk in Washington, DC This Fall

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, today announced it will host a MORE THAN PINK Walk this fall. The DMV Tri-State MORE THAN PINK Walk will take place on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.

The event will raise critical funds that support breast cancer patients, advance research and provide patient navigation services to better serve those impacted by the disease.

"We look forward to welcoming walkers to this event to make a difference in our fight against breast cancer," said Adrienne Johnson, executive director at Susan G. Komen. "Being back in person for the second year in a row allows us to unite our communities in this important mission and support the people who need our help now."

What: DMV Tri-State MORE THAN PINK Walk



When: Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, 8:30 AM; Gates Open at 7:00 AM



Where: Freedom Plaza, 1400 Pennsylvania Ave, NW, Washington, DC



Details: Register at komen.org/dcwalk





This year's 38th MORE THAN PINK Walk is made possible by the following sponsors: Embassy of the UAE; Johns Hopkins University & Medicine; Meadows Farms; Safford Brown Automotive; Gilead Oncology, MGM National Harbor, ASCO, Bialek, GD-MS, Pioneer and Premium Distributors. Victoria Sanchez, Health Reporter for WJLA-ABC7 and Chilli from the Toby + Chilli WASH-FM morning show are serving as Walk Day Emcees.

Please contact Amanda DeBard at [email protected] for more information on the event. Interviews with event attendees, Komen staff, and honorees can be granted upon request.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

