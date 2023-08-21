Susan G. Komen® To Host Race For The Cure in New York City This Fall

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, today announced it will host a Race for the Cure this fall. The Greater New York City Race for the Cure will take place on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.

The event will raise critical funds that support breast cancer patients, advance research and provide patient navigation services to better serve those impacted by the disease.

"We look forward to welcoming runners and walkers to this event to make a difference in our fight against breast cancer," said Stacie Spitzkoff, executive director at Susan G. Komen. "We hope everyone will join us in Central Park as we unite our communities in this important mission and support the people who need our help now."

What: Greater New York City Race for the Cure When: Sunday, Sept.10, 2023, 8:45 AM; Registration opens at 7:30 AM Where: Central Park, at the Naumburg Bandshell Details: Register at komen.org/greaternycrace

This year's Greater New York City Race for the Cure is made possible by the following sponsors: PepsiCo, Nature's Bounty, Pfizer Oncology, ZENITH, Your Local Ford Stores, ShopRite, Kohn Pederson Fox Associates, Piper Sandler & Co., Octave, The Dedham Group, CBS New York and New York Post. Natalie Duddridge, award-winning journalist and CBS New York reporter, is serving as Race Day Emcee.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

