Susan G. Komen® To Host Two MORE THAN PINK Walks in Pennsylvania This Spring

PENNSYLVANIA, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, today announced it will host two MORE THAN PINK Walks this spring. The East Pennsylvania MORE THAN PINK Walk will take place on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 14, and the Pittsburgh MORE THAN PINK Walk will take place on Sunday, May 21.

The events will raise critical funds that support breast cancer patients, research and patient navigation services to better serve those impacted by the disease. There is no cost to register for either Walk.

"We look forward to welcoming walkers to two great events to make a difference in our fight against breast cancer," said Brandie Engelberger, executive director at Susan G. Komen. "Being back in person for the second year in a row allows us to unite our communities in this important mission and support the people who need our help now."

What: East Pennsylvania MORE THAN PINK Walk



When: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 9:30 AM; Gates Open at 8:30 AM



Where: Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd., Bensalem, PA



Details: Register for free at: komen.org/eastpawalk

This year's East Pennsylvania MORE THAN PINK Walk is made possible by the following sponsors: Premier Sponsor Independence Blue Cross, as well as Alliance Cancer Specialists, Wawa, ShopRite, and PECO. Participants can expect to enjoy snacks provided by Wawa and photos with Wally Goose.

What: Pittsburgh MORE THAN PINK Walk



When: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 9:00 AM; Gates Open at 8:00 AM



Where: Schenley Park, Pittsburgh, PA



Details: Register for free at: komen.org/pittsburghwalk

This year's Pittsburgh MORE THAN PINK Walk is made possible by the following sponsors: Research Pillar Sponsor UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Magee Women's Hospital, Giant Eagle, Ready Foods, DSI and Presenting Media Sponsor WTAE Channel 4. WTAE co-anchors Andrew Stockey and Michelle Wright are serving as Walk Day Emcees.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

CONTACT: Amanda DeBard

Susan G. Komen

(972) 701-2131

[email protected]

SOURCE Susan G. Komen for the Cure