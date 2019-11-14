Susan Herman, DNP, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, CENP, Named Chief Nursing Officer for MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach

In her role as Chief Nursing Officer, Herman will be responsible for overseeing all nursing clinical care and patient care standards for Miller Children's & Women's. Herman also will design and create a partnership model for team collaboration across all disciplines to ensure patients receive the highest quality care. In addition to her inpatient responsibilities, she will provide oversight for the Outpatient Specialty Centers, and the Cherese Mari Laulhere Children's Village initiative.

"Susan's depth of experience in developing a shared governance and nursing professional practice model is valuable for Miller Children's & Women's," says John Bishop, chief executive officer, Miller Children's & Women's. "Susan's experience in service line development across the continuum of care and system-wide clinical integration are valuable skills that are perfect for our leadership team."

Miller Children's & Women's employs nearly 1,000 registered nurses, and has achieved Magnet® designation, which recognizes organizations for excellence in nursing care.

"I am excited for this role with the team at Miller Children's & Women's," says Herman. "At 5-years-old, I decided I wanted to be a nurse, and that has been the only career I've ever had. I'm passionate about nursing and helping nurses reach their full potential while providing the best patient care."

Susan received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Pennsylvania State University, her master's from the University of California, San Francisco and her doctorate from a joint program from California State University, Fresno, and San Jose State University. She has served in a variety of leadership roles in both state and national nurse leadership organizations, including president of the Association of California Nurse Leaders in 2015, Lucile Packard Children's Hospital – Stanford University Medical Center and Adventist Health Bakersfield.

Herman's goals for Miller Children's & Women's include fostering a collaborative work environment while continuing to improve nursing excellence. She understands that it takes an entire multi-disciplinary team to care for children and their families, and nurses are a crucial part of that team. She also hopes to increase nursing participation in local and national research projects

"Caring for a child isn't a one-person job," says Herman. "Nurses are part of the team, and it is important that the team works fluidly to create the best treatment plan. I want to continue to elevate our nurses to their highest potential while strengthening the entire care team for our patients."

About MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach:

MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach provides specialized pediatric care for children and young adults — as well as maternity care for expectant mothers — under one roof. Only five percent of all hospitals are children's hospitals, making them unique not only to children's health care needs in the community, but across the region. Miller Children's & Women's is one of only eight free-standing children's hospitals in California — treating more than 14,000 children each year — and has become a regional pediatric destination for more than 62,000 visits by children, who need specialized care in the outpatient specialty and satellite centers. For more information, visit millerchildrens.org.

