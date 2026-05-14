Susan Howe to Retire from Weber Shandwick; Karen Pugliese Named CEO

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Weber Shandwick, an Omnicom Public Relations (OPR) agency, today announced that Susan Howe, who has served as CEO since 2024, will retire from the agency on September 1, 2026, after a career spanning nearly three decades. Karen Pugliese, currently serving as Weber Shandwick's Global President, will succeed Howe as CEO, effective September 1, 2026. Howe and Pugliese will continue working closely on the transition to ensure continuity for employees, clients and partners.

Susan Howe to retire from Weber Shandwick, effective September 1, 2026 Karen Pugliese named CEO of Weber Shandwick, effective September 1, 2026

"This is an important moment for Weber Shandwick," said Chris Foster, CEO, Omnicom Public Relations. "Susan has led this agency with vision and integrity, and she leaves the agency exceptionally well positioned for the future. Karen Pugliese is a deeply respected leader with a strong command of the business, our clients and our people. I have every confidence she will continue to strengthen the agency's reputation and impact."

Under Howe's leadership, Weber Shandwick earned significant industry recognition, including PRWeek's Global Agency of the Year, PRovoke's Global Agency of the Decade and more than 250 Cannes Lions. Howe also oversaw the expansion of the agency's capabilities through Weber I/O, Weber Advisory and Weber Create, broadening Weber Shandwick's integrated communications and advisory offerings.

"Karen has been my trusted partner in building this agency into what it is today," said Howe. "She knows this business, our people and our clients with deep experience and commitment. I could not be more confident in her leadership and look forward to seeing what the agency accomplishes next. It has been a privilege to lead Weber Shandwick and work alongside such talented colleagues around the world."

She's been a steady force at Weber Shandwick for more than 15 years, serving in leadership roles including Executive Vice President of the Consumer Practice, Chief of Staff to the CEO, Global Chief Growth Officer and, most recently, Global President. She has overseen the agency's business strategy and innovation agenda, led key client relationships and partnered closely with leaders across the network to shape the agency's future direction.

"Susan is one of the most visionary and impactful leaders I've had the privilege to work with," said Pugliese. "What she has built here — an agency defined by creative excellence and a culture that attracts and develops outstanding talent — is a strong platform for the future. I am deeply honored to take on this role and focused on what's next for our agency, our clients and our people."

Weber Shandwick also announced that Jim O'Leary, Chief Executive Officer, North America and Global President, is departing the agency to pursue a new opportunity.

About Weber Shandwick

Weber Shandwick is part of Omnicom Public Relations (OPR). The agency has been recognized with numerous industry honors, including PRWeek's Global Agency of the Year, PRovoke's Global Agency of the Decade and more than 250 Cannes Lions.

About Omnicom Public Relations

Omnicom Public Relations (OPR) is the global public relations capability of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) and one of the company's Connected Capabilities. Operating through leading agency brands, OPR advises and activates for clients across corporate and brand communications, health, public affairs, and social impact. OPR connects world-class talent with shared platforms, technology, and data-driven intelligence, including Omnicom's Omni platform, to deliver integrated communications that shape reputation, drive influence, and produce measurable impact worldwide.

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SOURCE Weber Shandwick