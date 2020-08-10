AMBLER, Pa., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan J. Littman, M.D., is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Internist for her remarkable contributions in the field of Medicine and for demonstrating professional excellence in her role as Hematologist and Oncologist at Crozer Medical Center.

Established in 1990, Crozer Medical Center is a locally and nationally serving medical entity that is well regarded for its extraordinary medical practices. Committed to providing their clients with excellent healthcare services, the center offers a wide range of services to their clients including cardiovascular and cancer care, emergency care, orthopedic medicine and more. A patient-centered facility, Crozer Medical is a leader in the healthcare community.



With over twenty-two illustrious years of experience in the field of medicine, Dr. Susan J. Littman is revered for her outstanding contributions to the profession. Throughout her career, Dr. Littman has attained extensive experience in the areas of solid tumors, hematology, immunology, clinical research, public health, medical education, gastrointestinal malignancies including cancers of the pancreas, liver, and biliary tract, and colorectal, anal, esophageal, gastric and neuroendocrine tumors as well as geriatric medicine.



Throughout her educational career, Dr. Littman earned her Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) from Albany Medical College. She completed an internship and residency in Internal Medicine at UT Southwestern and a fellowship in Hematology/Oncology at Duke. Before this, Dr. Littman obtained a Master's degree in Molecular Biology from the State University of New York at Albany and a Bachelor's degree from Cornell University. She is grateful to have been mentored by Paul Modrich of Duke University.



To further enhance her professional development, Dr. Littman is a distinguished fellow of several elite organizations including the National Association of Professional Women where she was recognized as an NAPW VIP Woman of The Year.



In recognition of her professional accolades, Dr. Littman was named Top Doctor of the Year in Oncology and Hematology by the International Association of Top Professionals.



When she is not working, Dr. Littman enjoys the arts, gardening, botany, and exercising.



For more information, please visit http://www.crozerkeystone.org

