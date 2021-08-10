Susan Keisler-Munro to succeed Thomas Henning as Assurity President, CEO

Keisler-Munro, who was also elected to the Board of Directors, has occupied several positions at Assurity over the past 34 years. She has served as Senior Vice President and Chief of Operations since 2005.

"There is no one better than Susie to take Assurity forward, and I'm excited to pass leadership to her," adds Henning. "She's proved herself to be a dynamic leader who understands the acceleration of change in our industry and is committed to the mission and values which have guided Assurity for the past 131 years."

Keisler-Munro holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Economics from Nebraska Wesleyan University, and a Master's degree in Actuarial Science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and Member of the American Academy of Actuaries. She is active in the Lincoln community, including a current role on the Nebraska Wesleyan University Board of Governors.

About Assurity: As a mutual organization, Assurity was founded on the simple concept of people coming together to support each other in moments of need. We continue our mission of helping people through difficult times by providing affordable insurance protection that is easy to understand and buy. Our financial stability has stood the test of time. It shows our commitment to be there when our customers need us. Owned by our customers, we conduct our business to serve only their best interests. Whether paying benefits, offering service with a human touch, giving back to our community, or practicing sustainable habits that provide for our planet, we embrace our capacity to improve lives. As a Certified B Corporation, we know we all share in the future we create, and Assurity believes in using our business as a force for good.

SOURCE Assurity

Related Links

www.assurity.com

