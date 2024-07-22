Susan Labadie Joins Indoor Air-Purification Pioneer CerroZone as President

New Leader Targets Growth for Next Generation of Indoor Air Quality, Providing Clean, Fresh Air for Everyone

ST. LOUIS, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan Labadie, a sales, marketing, and operations executive with decades of results in the Plumbing, HVAC, and Electrical sectors, has been named President of CerroZone.

CerroZone is pioneering the next generation of indoor air technology, designed to improve air quality and provide fresh, clean air for everyone. CerroZone's technology improves air quality in locations that matter the most – healthcare facilities, offices, schools, laboratories, hotels, residences, and other shared indoor spaces.

CerroZone President, Susan Labadie

CerroZone's FDA-approved Mobile, Mini, and In-Ceiling units leverage patented oxidation technology to instantly kill 99.99% of viruses, bacteria, mold, and other airborne pathogens. The devices also eliminate odors and volatile organic compounds such as ammonia and formaldehyde.

Labadie joined CerroZone in April from sister company Cerrowire, a maker of copper building wire, where she served as Vice President of Marketing, Strategy, and Innovation.

She has also held executive positions HD Supply, the Prysmian Group (a multinational wire & cable company), and professional services giant PwC.

"Susan's strategic, commercial, and managerial excellence is a perfect match for CerroZone's breakthrough technology and team of confirmed innovators," said Jared Argyle, Plumbing & Refrigeration Group of CerroZone parent company Marmon Holdings, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway Company.

Labadie earned an MBA from Emory University and a bachelor's degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

"Breathing clean air shouldn't be a luxury. CerroZone has created a revolutionary technology to improve the air our customers breathe, eliminating a range of concerning pathogens present in indoor air spaces," said Labadie. "CerroZone is pioneering the next-generation of indoor air technology, designed to improve air quality and provide fresh, clean air for everyone. It's a technology that can make difference for anyone concerned with indoor air quality and safety and I'm excited to work with our team to bring it to the market."

In independent laboratory testing, CerroZone recorded a 99.99%+ reduction of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) virus in a single pass, in just 1.2 seconds. Similar results were achieved with other viruses, such as RNA and MS2, as well as mold and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

The CerroZone mobile unit is certified by the FDA as a 510(k) Class II medical device and complies with the new American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) Standard 241. CerroZone also complies with UL 2998 and has Intertek's Zero Ozone Certification, meaning ozone levels in air leaving the unit are below the quantifiable limit of detection of 0.005 ppm.

About CerroZone LLC

Headquartered in Maryland Heights, Mo. CerroZone LLC is part of Marmon Holdings, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company. Marmon Holdings is a global industrial organization comprising 11 diverse business groups and more than 100 autonomous manufacturing and service businesses employing over 30,000 people. Learn more at www.cerrozone.com.

