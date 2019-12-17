Susan Lester and Tanya Acker named to 2019 Most Influential Corporate Board Directors list by WomenInc.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PacWest Bancorp is pleased to announce that two members of its Board of Directors, Susan E. Lester and Tanya M. Acker, have been named to WomenInc.'s 2019 Most Influential Board of Directors list. Both women are accomplished executives with distinguished careers as company leaders and board directors of many public, private and non-profit organizations across various sectors.

Ms. Lester joined the PacWest Bancorp board as a director in 2003. She is chairperson of the Company's Audit Committee and member of the ALM, Risk and Executive Committees. She also serves as a public director for the Options Clearing Corporation, an equity derivatives clearing organization, where she chairs the Audit Committee and is a member of the Governance and Nominating Committee. Ms. Lester is also a trustee of the Francis Park School where she serves as chair of the Finance Committee. Previous board leadership experience also includes her roles as director and chair of the Audit Committee of Artic Cat, Inc. from 2004 to 2017.

Ms. Acker joined the PacWest Bancorp board as a director in 2016 and serves as a member of the Risk Committee. She is an attorney and arbitrator, and is one of three judges on a syndicated television court program. Ms. Acker is also a director of Rainbow Services, a nonprofit organization that assists victims of domestic violence. Ms. Acker serves as a trustee and as a member of various committees of the Board of Trustees of Pacific Battleship Center, a nonprofit organization that provides free legal services. She also serves as a director, member of the Executive Committee and legal counsel for the Western Los Angeles County Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

"Through their experience, expertise and influence, both Sue and Tanya have contributed to our company's strategic vision and success," said Matt Wagner, President and CEO. "I am pleased that they are being honored for their leadership and accomplishments at PacWest Bancorp, and across the many notable organizations they serve. We congratulate them on this national recognition from WomenInc. and are proud to have them help guide our company's future."

These awards align with our company's commitment to creating an inclusive workplace where everyone feels welcome and supported – at all levels of the organization. Data shows that diversity of background, experience and perspective adds value and depth to teams and drives better business results. The company's strategic approach to diversity and inclusion is the right thing to do for its clients, employees, communities and shareholders, and is critical to the company's success.

