Susan Lipp, Chairman of Full Compass Systems, Named NAMM Female Entrepreneur of the Year at 2026 She Rocks Awards

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Compass Systems announced today that its Chairman, Susan Lipp, has been named NAMM Female Entrepreneur of the Year and will be honored at the 2026 She Rocks Awards, presented by the Women's International Music Network during the NAMM Show in Anaheim, California.

The She Rocks Awards celebrate women who have made significant and lasting contributions to the music and music products industries. Past honorees include some of the most influential artists and leaders in music, spanning performers, executives, innovators, and advocates. Lipp will be recognized alongside a distinguished group of 2026 honorees that includes acclaimed artists, industry executives, and global changemakers.

Lipp joined Full Compass Systems in 1978, shortly after the company was founded by Jonathan Lipp, bringing a background in professional theatre leadership with deep experience in audience-building, sales, and public-facing engagement. Over the decades, she has played a central role in shaping the company's culture, growth, and long-standing commitment to relationships. Today, Full Compass is recognized as one of Wisconsin's largest woman-owned businesses.

Beyond her leadership at Full Compass, Lipp has dedicated her life to advancing the arts, music education, and community engagement, guided by a long-held belief that philanthropy is not a byproduct of success, but its purpose. Prior to her work in the business, she founded the Wisconsin Community Theatre Association, establishing a foundation for her lifelong involvement in cultural leadership.

Lipp currently serves on nine boards of directors and has held board leadership roles for more than 26 years, including service on the Wisconsin Arts Board, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, and Madison Opera. She also serves on the University of Wisconsin School of Music Board and played a key role in reinstating the university's jazz degree program, including helping secure its first $1 million in philanthropic support.

A trailblazer within NAMM, now in its 125th year, Lipp joined the NAMM Board when the organization was 110 years old, becoming one of the first three women ever to serve in that role. She later became the first woman to serve on the NAMM Foundation Board of Directors and spent 14 years advocating for music education in Washington, D.C. through the NAMM Foundation, helping strengthen national support for music education policy.

"I've been incredibly lucky to spend my life working in industries and communities that I care so deeply about," said Lipp. "Everything I've done has been driven by relationships, by giving back, and by the belief that music and the arts make lives richer. This recognition reflects the people I've been fortunate to work alongside and the causes we've worked so hard to support."

Susan Lipp will receive the NAMM Female Entrepreneur of the Year honor on Friday, January 23, 2026, at the She Rocks Awards ceremony at the Hilton Anaheim, held in conjunction with the NAMM Show.

Founded by the Women's International Music Network, the She Rocks Awards honor women who are shaping the music industry through creativity, leadership, innovation, and advocacy. The annual event, presented during the NAMM Show, brings together artists, executives, and industry leaders to celebrate the achievements and impact of women across all areas of music.

Founded in 1977, Full Compass Systems is a leading national supplier of professional audio, video, lighting, and conferencing solutions, serving customers across broadcast, live production, houses of worship, education, government, and commercial markets. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, Full Compass is a family-owned, woman-owned business built on five decades of relationships, expertise, and personalized service. www.fullcompass.com

