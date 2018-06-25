NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan Matorin is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Social Work.

Established since 1989, the Weill Medical College of Cornell is a renowned institution specialized in both Clinical and Medical Research. A frontrunner in the industry, the medical college is dedicated in offering their patients the latest innovations in the medical industry while utilizing the latest prevention strategies.

Amassing over fifty one years of experience in the field of Social Work, in her current capacity, Matorin specializes in individual, couples and family treatment in which one member has a severe psychiatric disorder. A professor at Weill Cornell Medical College, Matorin is an Adjunct Associate Professor at the Columbia School of Social Work, where she teaches a course titled "Social Work With Families." Having authored several publications throughout the course of her career, Matorin has written about relevant topics "ranging from family treatment with adolescents, collaboration with pastoral care, psychopharmacology for social workers, the corporatization of mental health care, and stigma."

Throughout the course of her education and training, Matorin attained her Master of Science degree from Columbia School of Social Work with honors in 1966, and earned her ACSW credentials following her studied. Prior to her current position, she has held numerous professional titles including the Former Director of Social Work at Payne Whitney, from 1981-1997.

To further her professional development, Matorin serves as a Board Member for the Helen Rehr Center for Social Work Practice, sits on the Education and Research Committee of the HealthCare Chaplaincy and is affiliated with the New York City Chapter of the Society for Social Work Leaders in Healthcare.

Additionally, Matorin volunteers her time to the Jewish Board of Children and Family Services. As part of a marketing campaign, established for Help Starts Here – a project of the National Association of Social Work, Matorin can be seen in a video titled "Any Given Day," as part of their marketing campaign.

In looking to the future, Matorin hopes to complete more professional writing projects, on a national and international level.

She dedicates this recognition to her granddaughter, Tess Vivienne.

For more information, visit www.med.cornell.edu and www.weillcornell.org/susanmatorin.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/susan-matorin-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300671747.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

