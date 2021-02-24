Susan Preston Promoted to Vice President, Director of Program Development for Specialty Program Group, LLC

SUMMIT, New Jersey, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG), a leading operator of specialty insurance brokerages and underwriting facilities, announced today the promotion of Susan Preston to Vice President, Director of Program Development for SPG.

Susan has been President of Professional Program Insurance Brokerage in Novato California since 1993. She has put more than 15 programs together over the years mostly within the London market. Preston will now focus her full energies on developing programs for brokers where there are market holes.

Susan is a well-known public speaker for industry programs and conventions as well as being a writer for Demotech. She is in the Insurance Industry Hall of Fame and has been recognized as an Elite Woman in Insurance in four different years.

"We are thrilled to have Susan join our team. She has a long track record of developing innovative new products and programs. Her creativity and expertise will help the entire organization as we look to continue to expand our offerings." says Chris Treanor, President & CEO of Specialty Program Group.

