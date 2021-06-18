Susan Proper is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ORLANDO, Fla., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan Proper is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Holistic Life Coach for her exemplary contributions in Holistic Wellness and her professional excellence as a yoga instructor.

Passionate about helping and healing women, Ms. Susan Proper is well-respected in the holistic wellness community. She has dedicated her life's journey and values to help women create their own lifestyle of vitality, happiness, and health. Before launching her career as a holistic life coach and yoga instructor, Ms. Proper experienced burnout and suffered from clinical depression after leading a long corporate career. She later found self-discovery and self-healing in yoga practice, and after three years, she found amazing growth, peace, and purpose through all the lessons she learned.



Specializing in burnout and stress management, Ms. Proper also holds certifications in Hatha Yoga (200 Hr), Yin Yoga (300 Hr completion in 2021), Chair Yoga (25 Hr), and Divine Sleep® Yoga Nidra (40 Hr). She offers coaching tools in Yin Yoga, Yoga Nidra, Visualization, and Meditation, along with essential oils, crystals, and oracle cards to guide you to a place of self-reflection and personalized self-care. As a certified coach, she offers a package that includes 90 minutes of coaching, mentoring, and support to those experiencing a downward spiral of chronic stress and burnout and who are longing for a change but feel stuck in a constant state of overwhelm. She also offers a three-month coaching program where she helps women create a personal wellness vision and empowers them with tools accessible to them for the rest of their lives.



When she is not coaching, Ms. Proper appears on numerous podcasts and wellness summits to share more about herself and her offerings. She was interviewed on Southlake TV and The Spiritual Life Management Podcast.



To learn more, please visit https://www.susanproperyinyoga.com/.



