Susan Salka of AMN Healthcare Named 2019 CEO of the Year by CEO Connection

"This honor is a wonderful reflection of the thousands of caring, dedicated, and very talented team members who make the AMN Healthcare family so special. Our collective vision and passion makes an impact every day in helping healthcare organizations provide the highest quality patient care and outstanding patient experience," Salka said. "I am humbled to see our team recognized by CEO Connection along with other innovative companies that are dedicated to making a difference through our work and engaging our communities, always keeping our purpose and values at the forefront."

Under Salka's leadership, AMN has become the innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and the largest and most diversified healthcare staffing company in the nation. She is an active industry spokesperson in the healthcare and investment community and has been one of the driving forces behind the company's strategic and operational success since joining the company in 1990. Salka is passionate and actively involved in corporate social responsibility and diversity, equality and inclusion. She personally participates in many of the company's community initiatives, including the annual medical and community development mission to the impoverished highlands of Guatemala.

She will be honored at the CEO Connection Mid-Market Awards® Dinner, during the 7th Annual CEOC Mid-Market Convention held Sept. 22-24, 2019, at the Wharton School in Philadelphia.

