Susan Segal Hosts New Podcast Featuring Women Leading the Americas

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Society/Council of the Americas (AS/COA) presents Experiencias: Conversations with Women Leading the Americas, a podcast where influential women across Latin America share their professional and life experiences, while giving advice to a new generation.

Hosted by AS/COA CEO and President Susan Segal, the podcast's season one includes six episodes with guests Isabel de Saint Malo de Alvarado, Panama's former vice president and minister of foreign affairs; Michele Levy, Ilhabela Holdings Inc.'s CEO and founder; Martha Bárcena, Mexico's ambassador to the U.S.; Amalita Amoedo, artist and philanthropist; Isadora Zubillaga, deputy minister of foreign affairs of Venezuela and special envoy of Interim President Juan Guaidó to France; and Patricia Menéndez-Cambó, deputy general counsel, SoftBank Group International. A new episode will premiere every two weeks.

"Stories are so important. I joined AS/COA after a long career in banking and private equity. Many times, I was the only woman in the room. Experiencias allows young women to hear stories that will create passion to achieve everything that they want in life," says Susan Segal.

In the debut episode of Experiencias, Susan Segal sits down with Isabel de Saint Malo de Alvarado. They discuss work-life balance, parental roles, equal opportunities for women, and how to be a productive mentor. "We need to be less harsh on evaluating women when they have left the workforce and want to come back," says Saint Malo. Listen to the episode.

