Susan Tobia Art Opening at Essentia in Boca Raton, Florida of Women: Beauty & Strength

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan Tobia, the originator of Women: Beauty & Strength ®, created in South Florida is excited to share her latest artistic creations portraying the beauty and strength of women at her opening on 12/28/2019 at Essentia in Boca Raton, FL!

Soul and Beauty...1 piece of many magnificent

Boca Raton-based artist Susan Tobia of Susan Tobia Art appreciates the strength every woman has within herself and the importance of sharing it. The empowering art opening is the first of many that will share and bare the beauty and strength of a woman's soul via her magnificent fine art. Utilizing acrylics and oils on canvas as her current primary media of choice, Mrs. Tobia draws the onlooker into what feels like a real-life person's scene. Her use of imagery drawn from nature and creative choices of color keep the onlooker's interest and create an almost hypnotic appeal with her technique of layering pieces within pieces. Mrs. Tobia is always exploring new and fun methods to express herself and will introduce a new form of art from her creative portfolio at the opening.

Mrs. Tobia says, "Art should not be boring – or weak, flat and lifeless. When I create, I pull from the energy of real life women who exude the beauty and strength in their souls. I strive to convey this using color, tone, texture and elements of nature." Then Mrs. Tobia went on to add that "Like with these women, my pieces are solely about embracing the beauty and strength through baring their souls in beautiful, colorful and vibrant surroundings."

Having sold over 100 pieces nationally, Mrs. Tobia is bringing her talent and passion for Beauty & Strength of Women to Boca Raton December 28, 2019 at Essentia located at 110 E Boca Raton Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33432 from 1:00-4:00pm.

Mrs. Tobia encourages women of all ages and backgrounds to embrace and share their strengths and bare their souls through usage of their creative processes of art, music and dance. She is a supporter of art in schools, and is philanthropic in her endeavors that benefit women – young and all!

