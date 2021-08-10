Susan W. Green, New Author Releases Debut Novel

Cassidy has always dreamed of owning an inn. She renovates a crumbling lodge on the shore of Crystal Lake. Her life seems full and happy. Her family and friends are always trying to fix her up with an eligible bachelor, but so far, they've been disasters. She has her inn, her friends, and a good cup of coffee – what more does she need?

Living hours away in New York City, Jack is a reclusive author with a string of books on the best sellers list. His current project is overdue, and his publisher has just delivered the bad news—either get the book done or the deal is off. Jack finds a small inn that boasts a relaxing lakefront setting and he heads to Crystal Lake Inn.



What happens when a secretive and challenging guest arrives at the inn during a hectic time? Will Cassidy and Jack hit it off or will mix-ups and misunderstandings get in the way of true love? Romance readers will be enticed to come sit on the front porch, meet the characters and find out what's happening at Crystal Lake Inn.



About the Author:

Susan W. Green writes contemporary romance novels using lighthearted stories with strong female leads, showing how they overcome challenges and find true happiness. Retired from a 35-year banking career, when she's not writing you'll find her helping entrepreneurs, mentoring, and chairing a board that helps at-risk youth. Susan and her husband recently bought a fixer-upper in Maryland and now enjoy peaceful country views.

