Susan Winslow Promoted to President of Macmillan Learning

Winslow has been General Manager of Macmillan Learning and part of the company's senior leadership team for the past three years. She has more than 30 years experience working in educational publishing across all areas of the business and has long been a champion of digital learning.

Under her leadership, Macmillan Learning gained market share for four consecutive years and developed, tested and launched its new digital learning platform Achieve. The Bedford Freeman Worth High School team also saw five years of exceptional growth, nearly doubling in size.

"Susan has been leading her team through a tense, rapidly-changing market with a strong grasp of every new facet and development, and we're pleased she has accepted this important role," said Stefan von Holtzbrinck, Chief Executive Officer, Holtzbrinck Publishing Group.

"While the way learning is delivered has certainly changed, the need for and lifelong benefit of a good education has not. These unprecedented times have opened up the possibilities for better ways of learning. I am so grateful to be able to lead Macmillan Learning right now," Winslow said.

She added, "I'd like to publicly thank John Sargent for his leadership, vision, the innumerable ways he has supported our team, and for his unfailing support of the employees who make up Macmillan."

Prior to her most recent role as General Manager, Winslow held roles as Managing Director, Vice President of Marketing, and Publisher in the STEM disciplines. As a senior leader in the organization, she led the teams through the reorganization and unification of multiple edtech and publishing companies, including Sapling, iClicker, WriterKey, and Bedford, Freeman, Worth to one higher education division. She has long been a champion of diversity and inclusion at the company.

Winslow has held previous leadership roles at Pearson Education. She is one of only a handful of women leading educational technology and publishing companies.

About Macmillan Learning

Macmillan Learning is a privately-held, family-owned company that improves lives through learning. By linking research to learning practice, we develop pioneering products and learning materials for students that are highly effective and drive improved outcomes.

