Susan Wojcicki Foundation Launches to Advance Early Detection and Prevention of Lung Cancer

The Foundation brings together leading partners across science, technology, and research, with early programs underway and significant first-year commitments from Google.org, Melinda French Gates, and Salesforce

LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Susan Wojcicki Foundation launched today to accelerate progress in detecting and preventing lung cancer, uniting leaders across science, technology, and healthcare to tackle one of the world's deadliest cancers.

Prompted by long-time YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki's late-stage diagnosis in 2022, the Foundation is focused on redefining how lung cancer risk is identified, detected, and ultimately prevented. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death worldwide, responsible for nearly 1.8 million deaths each year, with survival rates significantly higher when the disease is detected early. At the same time, the demographics of lung cancer are changing—an increasing share of diagnoses are in younger people, those who have never smoked, and women, especially those of Asian descent.

To establish the Foundation, the Troper and Wojcicki families have committed $150 million in founding support. Additionally, the Foundation has already secured multi-million dollar commitments to advance first-year programs and the organization's long-term growth. Among these is a commitment from Google.org to support the application of AI to better identify lung cancer risk and enable earlier detection. Melinda French Gates—philanthropist, global advocate for women and girls, and founder of Pivotal—is also supporting the foundation with funding at launch. Salesforce, where Susan was a longtime member of the Board of Directors, also provided a significant contribution, along with other organizations and individuals.

With education and awareness core to its mission, the Foundation is working with YouTube, YouTube Health, and influential creators to explore ways to broaden lung cancer awareness and shift perceptions across diverse communities.

The Foundation is led by a board and team with deep expertise across science, medicine, technology, education, and philanthropy, including Susan's sisters Janet Wojcicki and Anne Wojcicki, and Susan's husband, Dennis Troper. The organization is also supported by a scientific advisory committee focused on clinical research, diagnostics, and emerging technologies, as well as by patient community and creator advisory councils. Together, these perspectives help ensure scientific rigor, responsible stewardship, and integrated strategy.

"This work is deeply personal for our family," said Troper. "Through the Foundation, we are committed to helping advance earlier detection and supporting those working to change the future of this disease—from researchers and clinicians bringing the science to life to the advocates and creators helping spread awareness of a disease that takes the lives of too many. We are energized by the opportunity to change outcomes for millions of families."

The Foundation is designed to be focused, action-oriented, and deeply collaborative, working alongside Stand Up To Cancer, Lung Cancer Research Foundation, and other leading organizations to help accelerate progress. This includes initiatives like the Lung Cancer Genetics Study (LCGS) in partnership with more than 20 advocacy organizations, including GO2 for Lung Cancer, LUNGevity Foundation, and Lung Cancer Foundation of America.

"Lung cancer is being diagnosed too late, for too many people," said Dr. Nadia Litterman, executive director of the Susan Wojcicki Foundation. "Susan believed deeply in the power of bringing people together across diverse industries and areas of expertise to solve urgent challenges. By working alongside the researchers, clinicians, and innovators advancing earlier detection and prevention, we have an opportunity to accelerate progress and help bring lifesaving tools to more people, sooner."

Building on this early groundwork, the Foundation is also announcing two new projects today that advance its efforts to enable earlier detection and improved risk stratification in lung cancer. Brown University and Brown University Health Cancer Institute will partner with the Foundation in establishing a first-of-its-kind multi-site centralized lung cancer biorepository, enriched for early-stage and screening-ineligible lung cancer populations, creating a critical resource for the development and validation of next-generation early detection approaches. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) will conduct research toward the development of a blood-based test designed to identify people who have never smoked with a high risk of lung cancer.

"We are at a remarkable moment where advances in science, technology, and philanthropy are converging in ways that could fundamentally change the future of lung cancer," said Litterman. "The time is now. There is real momentum behind earlier detection and prevention, and with continued collaboration across sectors, we can move closer to a world where far fewer families experience the loss of a loved one to this disease."

For more information, visit susanwfoundation.org.

About the Susan Wojcicki Foundation

The Susan Wojcicki Foundation is dedicated to improving early detection and prevention of lung cancer, inspired by Susan Wojcicki's life and her late-stage diagnosis in 2022 despite having no known risk factors—highlighting how often the disease is caught too late. Building on her legacy, the foundation supports innovative research, technology, and partnerships to better define risk, expand screening access, develop advanced diagnostics, and drive preventive care. Working at the intersection of science, technology, and public health, it also emphasizes education and awareness to ensure progress reaches those who need it most, with the ultimate goal of saving lives and creating a future where no one loses a loved one to lung cancer.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Susan Wojcicki Foundation

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SOURCE Susan Wojcicki Foundation