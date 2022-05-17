SUSANA GONZALEZ EDMOND JOINS MUSEUM OF LATIN AMERICAN ART (MOLAA) AS CHIEF OFFICER OF GOVERNMENT AND EXTERNAL AFFAIRS

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- MOLAA, the only museum in the United States fully dedicated to modern and contemporary Latin American and Latino art, announced that Susana Gonzalez Edmond, a former Vice President at ACTUM, LLC., who previously served as Chief of Staff to Robert Garcia, Long Beach's current mayor, has joined the museum as Chief Officer of Government and External Affairs. The Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) was founded in 1996 in Long Beach, California and serves the greater Los Angeles area. Since its inception, MOLAA has doubled its size and added a 15,000 sq. ft. sculpture garden. Its permanent collection now numbers over 1,300 works of art.

Susana will be instrumental in expanding MOLAA's presence. She will provide senior-level counsel to MOLAA's executive team given her 20 years of experience in both the public and private sectors, and through her extensive knowledge of government affairs, funding opportunities and the art of relationship building. Susana as chief of staff to then-Vice Mayor Robert Garcia of Long Beach managed the district's infrastructure projects, economic development initiatives and community relations.

"Susana's strong relationships with state, federal and local government officials and community opinion leaders will expand MOLAA's impact in the community we serve," said Dr. Lourdes Ramos, President and Chief Executive Officer of the museum. "Susana's experience working with government, the private sector and through her hands-on work with California's diverse communities will make her an excellent addition to our team."

She began her career as the founding executive director for the California State Student Association, an advocacy membership organization representing more than 400,000 students. She has worked for a Fortune 500 utility company, where she led the engagement strategy for the Latino, LGBTQ, Senior Adults and Military Veteran communities.

Susana is a current Civil Service Commissioner, a chartered commission in the City of Long Beach, a graduate of the HOPE Leadership Institute (HLI), a state and federal advocacy leadership institute and PTA President at her son's school. She has a B.S. in Business Administration from Cal State San Marcos, an M.P.A. in Public Policy & Administration from Cal State Long Beach and a Project Management Certificate from Caltech.

