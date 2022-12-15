Susanne L. Ramos, MD, FACOG, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Susanne L. Ramos, MD, FACOG, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Most Trusted Healthcare Provider for her work in obstetrics and gynecology.

Dr. Ramos obtained a Bachelor of Science in Psychobiology from the University of California-Los Angeles. She earned her medical degree from the Georgetown University School of Medicine. The doctor completed her residency in OBGYN at Los Angeles County Women's and Children's Hospital University of Southern California.

Dr. Ramos provides OB-GYN services to patients at all stages of their lives, from their teenage years through menopause and beyond. She is known for her compassionate care, she takes time with her patients, listening to their concerns and building a relationship with them. The doctor and her highly trained team provide a wide range of OBGYN services, including specialized and personalized care in the prevention and treatment of female reproductive disease, well-woman exams for women in all stages of life, comprehensive childbearing services, including preconception counseling, infertility counseling, prenatal care, and delivery, as well as MonaLisa Touch and SculpSure treatments. Dr. Ramos is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The doctor attained board certification in obstetrics and gynecology through the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Dr. Ramos is also a Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is a member of the American Medical Association, the California Medical Association, and the Central Coast Medical Association.

Dr. Ramos serves as an Ambassador for Direct Relief in Guatemala and travels on mission trips to provide direct help to those in need. She also provides guidance, counseling, and no-cost ultrasound procedures with the Assist Pregnancy Network Medical Clinic.

Dr. Ramos has been recognized as a Regional Top Doctor by Castle Connolly Magazine for more than 10 years, has received the Patients' Choice Award, and Compassionate Doctor Recognition. She wishes to dedicate this honor to her mentors, Dan Mishell, MD, and Frank Gambedella, MD.

For more information, visit www.drsusanneramos.com.

