SUSBSTITUTE GREEN MOUNTAIN GRINGO® SALSAS FOR HEALTHIER EATING

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holidays fast approaching, kick up the flavor of your favorite recipes by substituting Green Mountain Gringo® Salsas to create healthier options with lower fat and fewer calories.

"Two tablespoons of Green Mountain Gringo Medium Cantina Salsa have only 10 calories and no fat," said Director of Marketing, Katie Chaffin, for Garner Foods®, parent company of Green Mountain Gringo, "which means, by adding it to classic recipes, you achieve bolder, fresher flavors that make your mouth water."

Green Mountain Gringo's New Cantina Medium Salsa.

Nutritionally, salsa's rich, finely blended mix of tomatoes, tomatillos, jalapeños, onions, and fresh herbs provide vitamin C and a lot of flavor. Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, an antioxidant that may help protect cells from damage. Green Mountain Gringo salsas are low in sodium, containing only 85mg (4% DV) per serving, and have no added sugars, making them a healthier option when compared to many other condiments. Finally, salsa counts toward daily vegetable portions, with the USDA Foods for Schools program recognizing it as such.

Salsa is a healthy substitute and enhancement for high-fat dressings, sauces and marinades. For instance, toss your next salad with Green Mountain Gringo Roasted Chile Pepper Salsa, instead of a creamy dressing, and top it with beans or chicken for a salad bursting with fresh flavor. The company's Mild Salsa makes an excellent substitute for ketchup or tomato paste in dishes like meatloaf. Green Mountain Gringo Hot Salsa is good as a marinade for chicken, turkey, fish or other meats. Mix it with a little oil and citrus juice to infuse an extra punch of flavor without adding calories or unwanted fats.

Salsa can enhance breakfast, lunch or dinner. Stir some salsa into scrambled eggs or add it to omelets for a delicious morning breakfast. For lunch, top grilled chicken, fish, burgers or baked potatoes with Green Mountain Gringo Cantina Roasted Garlic Salsa to add the essence of open-flame roasted garlic. For dinner, your side dishes and pastas get a quick upgrade when you add Green Mountain Gringo Mild Salsa to rice, grits and baked pasta casseroles.

"Salsa is your quick secret weapon to elevate anything you serve," added Chaffin. "It's already packed with classic, crave-worthy cooking flavors, so you can save time and still bring big, memorable taste to the table with just one jar."

Green Mountain Gringo salsas are sold in more than 2,600 stores nationwide.

SOURCE Green Mountain Gringo